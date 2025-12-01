Claret Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.6% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

