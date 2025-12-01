Claret Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Bruker by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 884,423 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $62,032,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,688,000 after acquiring an additional 586,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,293,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 537,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Bruker Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

