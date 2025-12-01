Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,850,259 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 15.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,478,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 662,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.55 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

