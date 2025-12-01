The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average of $214.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

