Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,848,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,903,000 after acquiring an additional 493,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,773,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 121,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PBH opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

