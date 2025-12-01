Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,848,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,903,000 after acquiring an additional 493,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,773,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 121,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE PBH opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.