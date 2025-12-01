Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 54,630 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1,110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 333,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $316,690,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 448,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $197.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $201.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

