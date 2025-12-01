Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.63 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total value of $1,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,168. This trade represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,476.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,368.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,274.95. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

