Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 32,647 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 513.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,201,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $353,985,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $97,505,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3%

HLT opened at $285.04 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $287.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

