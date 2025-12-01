Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $362,877.90. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 138,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,991.60. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,755 shares of company stock worth $1,820,148. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CATY opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

