Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 18,104 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $369.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.40 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.