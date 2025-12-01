Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 139,308 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SLB were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLB by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 236,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in SLB by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of SLB by 316.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 1.8% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Barclays boosted their target price on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

SLB Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

