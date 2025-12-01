Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PHM opened at $127.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

