Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 48,273 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 462.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,632,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after acquiring an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $95,115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $227.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $261.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Barclays lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.