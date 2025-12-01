Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 28,042 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,544,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,922,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,056.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $232.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

