FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 168.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of FTI Consulting worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,039,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,668.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $15,802,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 67.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 286,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,430,337.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $208.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The company had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

