Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 547,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,200,000. Block makes up approximately 1.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Block as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,721,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $515,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,575,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,016,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,356. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $500,946.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 521,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,302,969.92. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

