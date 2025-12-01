Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 64,065 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.19% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 42.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NFG opened at $82.45 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $466.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

