Head-To-Head Survey: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PCCW and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 0.00 GigaMedia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

PCCW has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PCCW and GigaMedia"s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia $3.40 million 4.98 -$2.30 million ($0.11) -13.91

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and GigaMedia's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -19.50% -1.57% -1.49%

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

