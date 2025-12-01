Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,151 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Insulet worth $55,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Insulet by 167.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $390.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $327.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

