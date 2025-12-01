HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 10,000 AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. $AIRO

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
In related news, major shareholder New Generation Aerospace, Llc sold 405,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $7,053,975.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,650,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,846.90. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Uczekaj sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $38,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,321.70. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,097,026 shares of company stock worth $19,077,282 over the last ninety days.
Shares of AIRO Group stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $39.07.
AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.
We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.
