HBK Investments L P Makes New $687,000 Investment in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

VOYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of VOYG stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

