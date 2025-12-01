Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 5,566.67

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,566.67.
RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,170 to GBX 6,100 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero.
