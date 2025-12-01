Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.34% of Plains GP worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,315 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after purchasing an additional 389,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,117,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,580,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,177,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,383,000 after buying an additional 203,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.70. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

