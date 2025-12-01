Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 237,178 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,178 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of Evergy worth $58,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $77.65 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

