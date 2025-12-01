Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $474.53

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.5263.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $512.94 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $520.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.66. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

