Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Stock Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Ingersoll Rand worth $59,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $105.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

