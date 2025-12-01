Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $57,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Tobam lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $614.74 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $657.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

