Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $134,059,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,926,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after buying an additional 722,117 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $173.89 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

