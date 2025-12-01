Everstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,504,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $498,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $453,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE FCX opened at $42.91 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. CICC Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

