Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 777.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1%

GL stock opened at $134.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $147.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

