26,766 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Amrize Stock Up 2.6%

Amrize stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,223,200. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,930. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

