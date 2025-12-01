Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $64.31 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,240 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Ferrari worth $64,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Ferrari by 24,598.5% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after buying an additional 16,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after acquiring an additional 377,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,332,000 after acquiring an additional 781,587 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari stock opened at $390.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $372.31 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.63.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

