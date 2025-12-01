McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $311.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

