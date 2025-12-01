RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $174.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.