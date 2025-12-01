Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,672,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,957,000 after buying an additional 284,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 557,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Zacks Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

