Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,314,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 455,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,880,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $633.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.