Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $65,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $204.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $249.88. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.