Head-To-Head Survey: Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) versus Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Greenland Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -185.06% Greenland Technologies 16.38% 20.63% 10.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenland Technologies has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stardust Power and Greenland Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($3.93) -0.91 Greenland Technologies $86.17 million 0.21 $14.07 million $0.98 1.09

Greenland Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenland Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stardust Power and Greenland Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 1 1 2 1 2.60 Greenland Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stardust Power currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 691.20%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Greenland Technologies.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats Stardust Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

