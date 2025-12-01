Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $482.1688.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $451.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total value of $4,512,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at $29,517,119.43. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,793,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,957,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.