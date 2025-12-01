Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $90.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.