Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Graham by 55.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Graham by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Graham Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $1,106.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,068.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,019.66. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $840.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.