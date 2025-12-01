Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

