Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,594,000 after purchasing an additional 793,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,764 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE PSN opened at $84.68 on Monday. Parsons Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

