Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,429 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 142.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 1.0%

PBR stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%.The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

