SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM Stake Decreased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in SK Telecom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.