Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $173,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,349,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter worth $13,027,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,821,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Up 2.0%

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $168.62 and a 52 week high of $259.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

