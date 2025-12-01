Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Moelis & Company $MC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.1%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.80. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

