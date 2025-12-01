Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $167.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

