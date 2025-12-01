Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,054.93 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $851.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.