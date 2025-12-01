Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS during the second quarter valued at $85,391,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 690,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 617,113 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,320,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 708,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after buying an additional 410,865 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $175.00 target price on MKS in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,182.68. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,410.55. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

